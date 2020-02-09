Israel Adesanya Reacts To Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes Controversy

Spread the word!













Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya responded to the controversial UFC 247 main event on Saturday night.

Jones narrowly defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes after all three judges scored the fight in his favor. However, it was a controversial verdict, especially as many felt Reyes did enough to win the first three rounds.

It didn’t help matters that one of the judges scored the fight 49-46 to Jones which drew major criticism from the mixed martial arts world.

As for Jones’ performance, Adesanya didn’t seem impressed in the slightest as he gave his reaction on Twitter soon after.

Lol — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 9, 2020

Adesanya notably had a vested interest in the fight seeing as he predicted him and Jones would face each other in 2021. Based on the performance, “The Last Stylebender” might fancy his chances even more if that super fight eventually comes to fruition.

For now, he has his hands full as he defends his middleweight title for the first time against Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248 on March 7.

What do you think of Adesanya’s reaction?