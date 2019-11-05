Israel Adesanya Predicts Kelvin Gastelum ‘Dusts’ Robert Whittaker

Spread the word!













The UFC’s middleweight division is in a very interesting place at the moment. Champion Israel Adesanya was expected to make his first title defense against Paulo Costa. However, Costa has become injured and will not be ready to fight until the second quarter of 2020.

Yoel Romero has been speculated as a possible opponent, but Romero is coming off of a loss to Costa. Robert Whittaker, the former division king who comes off a knockout loss to Adesanya, has canceled his speaking tour and is reportedly jumping back into camp for an “exciting opportunity.” It remains to be seen what that opportunity is.

Perhaps a matchup with Kelvin Gastelum, who just dropped a split decision to the debuting Darren Till in the UFC 244 co-main event. Adesanya, who was recently a guest on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show,” offered his prediction for a Whittaker vs. Gastelum matchup. “Stylebender” believes Gastelum would “dust” Whittaker.

On #HelwaniShow, @stylebender to @arielhelwani on if Kelvin Gastelum faces Robert Whittaker: "I think Kelvin dusts him" — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 4, 2019

Of course, Whittaker could also fight Till, who “Bobby Knuckles” was extremely impressed with after seeing him debut at 185 pounds.

“Till was landing a lot of clean shots,” Whittaker said. “I think that he was nullifying a lot of Gastelum’s striking, because he was stepping out on the jab, dropping his level on the two, and then turning it into the clinch.

“I think it was beautiful. I think Till came in with a great gameplan, I think he executed it perfectly, cause Gastelum is a super underrated, super, super dangerous fighter.”

What do you think about a potential fight between Gastelum and Whittaker?