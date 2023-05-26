Comedian Bert Kreischer recalls Israel Adesanya offering to fight an entire bar during a night of drinking.

During his tenure in the UFC, Adesanya has not only become a star within the MMA community, but has also enjoyed some mainstream success and had gained the admiration of celebrities and sports fans alike.

One of which was stand-up comedian and podcaster, Bert Kreischer, who you may recognise from his appearances on The Joe Rogan Experience and recently from his advertisements for his film ‘The Machine’ which can be seen on the posts around the UFC cage. On his most recent appearance on JRE, Kreischer told the story of when he and Adesanya met and would go out drinking.

“We ended up at a bar in New Zealand at 3:00 a.m., and we got pretty lit,” Kreischer began. “He stands up, I stand up with him back-to-back, and we challenge everyone in the bar to a fistfight…and he said ‘I’ll call every motherfucker in the room for this man right here.’

“I thought he was doing a Steve Harvey bit. We started going table to table challenging motherfuckers: ‘Who wants it? Who wants it?’…we ended up buying the whole bar shots three times.” (H/T MMA News)

Bert Kreischer discusses night out with Israel Adesanya

What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

Adesanya is fresh off an emphatic knockout win over long-tim rival, Alex Pereira – stopping the Brazilian in the second round just five months on from his own stoppage loss at the hands of the Brazilian.

‘Stylebender’ is expected to make his return in the headlining slot of UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. While there have been rumblings of Adesanya taking on Jamahal Hill for the light-heavyweight title, its likely that he will face the winner of Robert Whittaker Vs. Dricus Du Plessis.

What would you like to see Israel Adesanya do next?