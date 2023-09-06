Undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya had teased a potential submission win over Sean Strickland at UFC 293 this weekend in Sydney, Australia – and ahead of their title showdown, the City Kickboxing staple has shown off a clearly well-drilled mounted guillotine choke attempt.

Adesanya, the current and two-time undisputed middleweight champion, is slated to headline UFC 293 this weekend at the Qudos Bank Arena in his return ‘Down Under’ – taking on Strickland.

Last time out, the Nigerian-Kiwi striker headlined a pay-per-view event against common-foe, Alex Pereira in April, avenging a November loss to his Brazilian common-foe with a spectacular second round KO victory in Miami, Florida.

As for Strickland, the surging contender most recently wrapped up his second straight win back in July, securing a second round TKO stoppage win against the highly-touted, Abusupiyan Magomedov in a main event clash.

The victory came following a January decision win over prospect, Nassourdine Imavov in a unanimous decision win at the light heavyweight limit.

Continually predicting a one-sided win over the outspoken Covina native in their showdown this weekend, Adesanya suggested a potential wrestle-heavy approach from Strickland may present him with a submission attempt.

“What do I want in my career? Submission – I definitely want a submission,” Israel Adesanya said. “It might be [in] this fight [against Sean Strickland]. “I know he’s going to wrestle. He’d be dumb not to, so I know he’s going to mix it up.”

“He’s doing this whole thing, ‘Oh, man dance, man dance’ – he’s going to crotch sniff, that’s what he’s going to do,” Israel Adesanya explained. “I mean, he’s got smart coaches and they’ll definitely beat it [a wrestling approach] into him. I know they’ve been talking about it, and he’s like, ‘What, crotch sniff? I’m gonna box.’ He’s gonna box with me. The (Alex) Pereira fight I told him, ‘Focus on your job ‘cause he’s gonna knock you out.’ What did he do? He knocked him out, because he wasn’t focused on his job, he was focused on me. But, yeah, he’s gonna crotch sniff, but I get down too. So it’s whatever.”

Israel Adesanya shows off his grappling ability ahead of UFC 293

And at today’s open workouts in Sydney, whilst displaying his cerebral striking ability, Adesanya appeared to hint at a well-practised mounted guillotine choke submission attempt.

Israel Adesanya said he wants a submission of Sean Strickland at #UFC293 and gave a potential preview at open workouts 👀 pic.twitter.com/U6H0foyUij — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 6, 2023

Can Israel Adesanya wrap up a submission victory at UFC 293 this weekend?