Israel Adesanya Makes His Case For UFC Middleweight Title Shot

Israel Adesanya makes his case for a shot at the UFC middleweight title currently held by champion Robert Whittaker.

The rising contender earned the biggest win thus far in his pro-MMA career in his latest fight. He scored a decision win over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in the headliner of the UFC 234 pay-per-view event. This event took place on February 9, 2019 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Since Adesanya (16-0) signed with the UFC, he is 5-0 in the Octagon where he has made his name known as a rising prospect in the division. He scored a decision win against Brad Tavares on July 6 in Las Vegas and then over Derek Brunson at UFC 230 by first round TKO.

Following this show, the top contender made his case as to why he should get the next title shot at Whittaker.

“I’m the No. 1 contender,” Adesanya told MMAjunkie. “I’m the guy fighting for the belt. I don’t care. Kelvin or Rob, whoever it is I don’t care. Whoever has the belt. Cause I see Kelvin walking around with that belt and I don’t know who gave it to him. I’m fighting for the belt next that’s all I know. I did my job. I showed up to work.”



“I can afford to do what I want right now,” Adesanya said. “I can wait out for as long as I need to because I’ve done so much for the company. I’ve played my part and I’m the No. 1 contender. ‘Jacare’ (Souza) can fight Kelvin, or they already fight – get a rematch. I don’t care. I showed up to work, that’s all I know.”

