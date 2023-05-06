Undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya is picking current bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling to retain his title tonight in the main event of UFC 288, noting a stern dislike for former duel-weight champion and incoming challenger, Henry Cejudo.

Adesanya, a two-time and current undisputed middleweight champion, managed to regain the throne himself back in April at UFC 287, stopping arch-rival, Alex Pereira with a second round knockout to win undisputed spoils in Miami, Florida.

As for Cejudo, the Los Angeles-born challenger makes his first Octagon walk in over three years tonight at the Prudential Center, having called time on his illustrious career off the back of a 2020 knockout win against former champion, Dominick Cruz.

Israel Adesanya hits out at Henry Cejudo ahead of UFC 288 comeback

Offering his thoughts and breakdown on tonight’s undisputed bantamweight title fight, Adesanya picked Uniondale native, Sterling to leave Newark, New Jersey with his title in tow – blasting Cejudo in the process, however.

“I’m gonna pick ‘Aljo’ because I don’t like Henry (Cejudo),” Israel Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “See, I don’t have to make no bullsh*t up and try to justify it. I’ll just say I don’t like the munchkin, I don’t like Henry Cejudo, Yeah, I said your name, Little f*cking b*tch.”

“For me, it’s like, for such a smart man he lets his emotions cloud his judgment and he starts to get real hater vibes because he thinks that me being great takes away from his greatness,” Israel Adesanya explained. “I’m like, nah. You’re great in your own lane. You do your f*cking thing. You can do your f*cking thing, king – cringe king.”

Expected to return later this year, City Kickboxing mainstay, Adesanya has been earmarked to defend his middleweight throne in a title outing against either Robert Whittaker, or Dricus du Plessis in Syndey, Australia.