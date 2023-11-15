Israel Adesanya encourages Jamahal Hill to fight UFC rival Alex Pereira next: ‘He’s all yours’

Despite receiving the offer fo a trilogy rubber match from Alex Pereira following his light heavyweight title win at UFC 295 earlier this month, former two-time middleweight titleholder, Israel Adesanya has encouraged fellow former champion, Jamahal Hill to fight the Brazilian bruiser next instead.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight gold holder, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 293 back in September in Sydney, Australia, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Sean Strickland in a massive upset loss to the Covina native.

The defeat came as the City Kickboxing striker’s second in a title fight in the space of a year, having dropped a fifth round standing TKO loss to Pereira at UFC 281 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden.

Israel Adesanya scoffs at Alex Pereira’s trilogy offer

And hoping to spend a period on the sidelines – until 2027 at the very earliest admittedly, Adesanya was the subject of a call out from Sao Paulo knockout ace, Pereira off the back of UFC 295 last weekend, Adesanya has reportedly urged Hill to fight the Brazilian instead, according to the Illinois native — who has predicted a knockout win over the former.

“For anybody worried about ‘Izzy’ (Israel Adesanya) and all this and all that, he might jump the line, ‘izzy’ already messaged me,” Jamahal Hill said in his YouTube channel. “He messaged me the same night that it happened and he told me, ‘He’s (Alex Pereira) all yours.’ Yeah, all mine.”

“Alex is nobody’s,” Israel Adesanya explained, “It’s right here, bro. There is nobody else. It’s just me. There is no other, interference is nothing. I’m the only thing that you have to worry about… or don’t worry about. Understand when I come through, you gonna feel me.”

Despite claims that he will be happy to sit out for the next four years, Adesanya also briefly weighed up a return as soon as March of next year, claiming he would welcome a potential comeback at an earmarked UFC Saudi Arabia card in 2024.

Would you like to see Jamahal Hill fight Alex Pereira next over an Israel Adesanya trilogy?