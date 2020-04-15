Israel Adesanya Donates PPE To Hospitals In New Zealand, Nigeria

Spread the word!













UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is doing his part in helping combat the coronavirus.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has put the world at a standstill with over 2 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide at the time of writing. In some areas, hospitals have been overloaded while frontline workers don’t have the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) to shield themselves while treating patients.

To help these frontline workers, Conor McGregor recently donated over $1 million worth in PPE to hospitals in Ireland. Now, Adesanya is doing the same for the communities closest to him.

According to reports, “The Last Stylebender” dipped into his own pockets to supply 10,000 three-ply face masks and 1000 eye protection face shields for frontline workers at Whanganui Hospital in New Zealand. His mother notably works at the hospital as a nurse in the emergency department.

In addition, he is also supplying PPE to workers in Auckland — where he currently lives — and Lagos, Nigeria — his place of birth.

“I can’t do it for the whole world, but I can help the communities I know, the places that I have been a part of,” Adesanya was quoted as saying.

Don’t tell anyone though.

I’m just tryna be “hUmBLe” 🤫 https://t.co/OtziafzjED — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 15, 2020

Adesanya’s gesture was well-received with Whanganui District Health Board (DHB) chief executive Russell Simpson commenting on his generosity.

“The DHB is extremely grateful that Israel has DHB staff and the healthcare community in his thoughts as we fight against Covid-19. On behalf of all of the staff at Whanganui DHB, we thank him for his generous donation.”

The PPE is expected to arrive in two weeks.

What do you make of Adesanya’s gesture?