Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Hernandez Set For UFC 249

Spread the word!













A lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Hernandez is set to take place at UFC 249.

That’s according to MMA Fighting who are reporting that verbal agreements are in place with both contracts expected to be signed shortly. The initial report was from MMA Junkie.

Makhachev’s last outing was a unanimous decision win over Davi Ramos at UFC 242 back in September. The Dagestan native — ranked No. 14 in the UFC lightweight rankings — has since struggled to land a ranked opponent and was most recently campaigning for a fight with Al Iaquinta.

Instead, he will get Hernandez — ranked below him at No. 15 — who is coming off a controversial unanimous decision victory over Francisco Trinaldo in July. Before that bout, “The Great” suffered his first UFC loss when he was TKO’d by Donald Cerrone in January 2019.

UFC 249 takes place April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. It will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

What do you make of this fight being added to the card?