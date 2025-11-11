Islam Makhachev Explains Viral Fishing Moment: ‘We Have Good Fish in Russia’

Islam Makhachev likes to do a little fishing before a big fight.

On Satuday, November 15, the former lightweight world champion looks to become a two-division titleholder when he moves up to challenge reigning welterweight king Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 321 in New York City.

But first, the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ spent some time across the way in New Jersey, engaging in one of his favorite pre-fight pastimes. Earlier this week, Pells Bait and Tackle shared an image on its Instagram of Makhachev doing a bit of shopping in the locally owned establishment.

In episode one of UFC 322 Embedded, Makhachev offered some insight into his recent fishing trip.

“I love fishing, but I don’t have big experience for fishing in the U.S. I fish a lot in Russia,” Makhachev said. “We have good fish there. You’ve been coming out here a lot during camp. Uh, a couple times, but I don’t catch nothing. Maybe today. Looks very tasty. Fish, fish love it. I’m so excited, man. This is the biggest fight in my life, you know.”

Will Islam Makhachev end Della Maddalena’s Reign in NYC?

Makhachev may not be the best at catching fish stateside, but he’s had no problem catching gold inside the Octagon. After racking up victories in title fights against Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano, the Dagestani faces arguably his toughest test yet in Della Maddalena.

Handily defeating Belal Muhammad to take the welterweight crown in May, ‘JDM’ goes into his first title defense riding an 18-fight unbeaten streak, his last eight coming under the UFC banner.

Who comes out on top when an irresistible force meets an immovable object on MMA’s biggest stage? We’ll find out soon enough.