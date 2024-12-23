Is Islam Makhachev turning a corner with MMA fans?

Next month at UFC 311, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan in what looks set to be a blockbuster main event.

In the eyes of many, this is one of his most competitive fights yet in his mixed martial arts career. While Islam Makhachev has already fought and defeated Arman Tsarukyan before, the challenger has stepped his game up to a whole new level since they last met.

Of course, there are no guarantees whatsoever in this sport – but you’d have to think Makhachev will be taking this one very seriously. With that being said, we also think that both hardcore and casual fans are starting to sit up and take notice of Islam a bit more than they have done previously.

As was the case with Khabib Nurmagomedov, it feels like there’s been a shift from criticizing his work to respecting the graft he’s putting in and the success he’s having. Islam Makhachev, whether you like him or you don’t, has defeated some legends in the UFC – and he’s accepted every challenge that’s come his way.

The Islam Makhachev effect

It should also be stressed that he’s happily taking on challenges outside of the usual comfort zone of Abu Dhabi. Islam Makhachev is putting himself out there to a more global audience and with these recent appearances in North America, he’s cementing his position as the heir to Khabib’s throne.

Now, it’s all about whether or not he can exceed (in the eyes of the masses) what Nurmagomedov did. The big point against Khabib in the GOAT discussion is that he left in his prime, before we could really see what else he’d be able to accomplish. Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, is daring to be great.

From continually defending the belt to teasing a move up to welterweight, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see his popularity skyrocket in the years ahead.