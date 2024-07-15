Photo – UFC star Islam Makhachev spotted wearing arm brace while attending EURO 2024 final

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was spotted with a brace on his wrist.

Makhachev was in attendance for the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain and was in a box with James Cordon and Harry Styles among others. However, the noticeable thing about the photo was the fact that Islam Makhachev had a brace on his wrist, which would imply the champ was dealing with an injury.

Islam Makhachev sitting next to James Corden and Harry Styles is the strangest crossover ever pic.twitter.com/cdpkt1Pi2r — OOC MMA (@oocmma) July 15, 2024

What type of injury or how serious it is, is uncertain, but the hope for many fans it isn’t serious and he can fight again this year. Makhachev nor his team have commented on the photo or the potential injury he is dealing with.

Islam Makhachev Wants Second Belt

Islam Makhachev is coming off a fifth-round submission win over Dustin Poirier to defend his title for the third time.

After the win over Poirier, Makhachev said he wants the opportunity to go up to welterweight and fight for a second belt to try and become a champ-champ.

“I don’t follow the [people who say I] beat some record or something like this. If you want a great legacy, you have to get second belt. It’s my opinion,” Makhachev said at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference (via MMAFighting). “Who doesn’t want to be double champion? This is history. How many double champs [do] we have? This is a dream for all fighters to get [a] second belt. This is my dream.”

Whether or not Makhachev will get a chance to fight for the welterweight title is uncertain, but he also isn’t ruling out the rematch with Arman Tsarukyan.

“Dana has my number. Just call me and put some new challenge [in front of me],” Makhachev said. “It [doesn’t] make sense when you have rematch, I need some new challenge. But if Dana wants [the Tsarukyan rematch], let’s do it. No problem.”

Makhachev is 26-1 as a pro and is on a 14 fight winning streak.