Former UFC Champion Gives His Two Cents on Why the Promotion Will Never Book Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan

A former UFC bantamweight kingpin thinks the UFC will never book Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan. Tsarukyan, the No. 1 UFC lightweight contender, recently submitted Dan Hooker in Round 2 of the main event of UFC Qatar. Right after that, he called out Topuria and urged the UFC to send him a contract, as ‘Ahalkalakets’ wants to fight again in January.

Meanwhile, the Georgian-Spaniard has not shown any interest in fighting the Armenian. However, the two have been constantly taking digs at each other on social media.

Recently, former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on the potential Topuria vs. Tsarukyan fight. ‘Suga’ thinks the promotion will never book this fight because they “love” ‘El Matador’ as the champion and have no wish to see him being dethroned. O’Malley said:

“[The UFC] love Ilia as a champion. [Arman] has a f***ing legitimate chance of beating him. If anyone has a chance of beating Ilia at 155 it’s Arman.”

When Sean O’Malley called out Ilia Topuria

At UFC 299, after defending his UFC bantamweight gold by securing a decison victory over Marlon Vera, Sean O’Malley called out Ilia Topuria. He said:

Dana, Give me a jet to Spain, baby; I’m coming for Ilia Topuria. And if he doesn’t want it, I’ll. Nah, fu** it. I want Ilia, baby. Give me Ilia.”

But following Topuria’s knockout victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, O’Malley asserted that Topuria’s refusal to accept the callout was actually a blessing in disguise for ‘Suga.’ He said:

“Thank God, he didn’t accept my call-out.”

Merab Dvalishvili dethroned O’Malley by decision at UFC 306, and in their rematch at UFC 316, although ‘Suga’ improved his takedown defense, it was insufficient to stop ‘The Machine’ from submitting him in Round 3.