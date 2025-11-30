Islam Makhachev Receives $100,000 Land Rover Defender as UFC 322 Victory Gift

Following his commanding performance at UFC 322 on November 15, 2025, Islam Makhachev, who just became the UFC’s newest two-division champion, received a luxury automobile worth nearly $100,000 as a gift. ABD Auto Services Dubai, presented the Dagestani fighter with a brand new Land Rover Defender in Gondwana Stone color.

Land Rover Worth $100K Goes to Islam Makhachev After UFC 322 Win

Makhachev‘s achievement at Madison Square Garden came through a dominant unanimous decision victory over reigning welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. The 34-year-old former lightweight titleholder secured all three judges’ scorecards at 50-45, dismantling his Australian opponent across five rounds with a wrestling-focused approach that smothered Della Maddalena throughout the fight. With this win, Makhachev improved his record to 28-1 while extending his winning streak to 16 consecutive victories, tying Anderson Silva’s historic record for the longest undefeated run in UFC history.​

The gift carried particular significance given Makhachev’s achievement of becoming the 11th two-division champion in UFC history. ABD Auto Services, based in Dubai, collaborated with Makhmud Magomedov to facilitate the presentation. In a post shared on Instagram, the dealership wrote: “ABD Auto Services congratulates @islam_makhachev on his brilliant UFC victory! A true champion and an inspiration.”

Makhachev responded to the generous gift with characteristic humility, sharing the post on his Instagram story and writing, “After the fight, when I returned to Dubai, I received such an unexpected and very pleasant gift from my brothers. BarakAllah! May the almighty reward you greatly.”

The Land Rover Defender, Land Rover’s iconic SUV currently produced under the Indian manufacturer Tata’s JLR umbrella. The Defender lineup ranges from around $56,900 for base models to over $169,950 for high-end variants. The Gondwana Stone color option provides an aesthetic that complements Makhachev’s documented approach to luxury. Rather than pursuing flashy hypercars or ostentatious displays of wealth, Makhachev gravitates toward practical, reliable vehicles.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Islam Makhachev of Russia reacts to his win over Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in the UFC welterweight championship fight during the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The victory at UFC 322 cemented Makhachev’s status as one of the sport’s greatest fighters. His 16-fight streak remains unmatched in modern MMA, and his wrestling-dominant performance against Della Maddalena showcased his evolution as a complete fighter. Prior to moving up weight classes, Makhachev established numerous lightweight records, including the most title-fight victories with five, the most successful title defenses with four, and the highest significant-strike accuracy at 59.5 percent. His accomplishments have earned him the top ranking in the UFC pound-for-pound standings, a position UFC President Dana White affirmed as entirely deserved following Makhachev’s dominant performances.​