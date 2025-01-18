Islam Makhachev is ready for ‘predictable’ Renato Moicano

Islam Makhachev is ready to really get after ‘predictable’ Renato Moicano in their UFC 311 main event this evening.

Tonight, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Renato Moicano. The expectation is that he’ll be able to tear through the Brazilian contender who, just 36 hours ago, was expecting to fight someone entirely different – Beneil Dariush.

Still, mixed martial arts is an unpredictable game, and Islam Makhachev can’t afford to get complacent. Ahead of the walk to the cage, the champion spoke candidly about this new challenge and what he expects from Moicano.

Islam Makhachev calls Moicano ‘predictable’

“It was crazy, but I’m happy I have a fight and still fighting. It doesn’t matter who it’s going to be I’m going to fight,” Makhachev told ESPN.

“Who can make 155? Let’s go. 156? Let’s go doesn’t matter. Last three months I prepared myself very hard, not just for Arman, but for anyone who wants to fight for the title and take my belt. Come to me in the cage,” Makhachev said.

“I saw his couple of his fights of course, but I have to sit with the team and watch his fights again. He’s very predictable. I know his game. He’s good on the ground, and he takes the back. Myself, I’ve never give my back in the UFC. I don’t want to give him any chance. Respect we make this happen for all this crowd. I couldn’t leave the arena without this fight,“ Makhachev said.

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Islam Makhachev, if he sticks to the game plan that many expect, should come through this test pretty unscathed. What we need to remember, though, is that this is the biggest night of Renato Moicano’s career – and potentially even his life. If he can summon the kind of energy many believe he possesses, we may just see one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.