Islam Makhachev eager to book UFC 284 fight with Alexander Volkanovski: ‘Enjoy your P4P spot for now’

Widely tipped to attempt his first defense of the undisputed UFC lightweight title in February of next year at UFC 284, Islam Makhachev appears eager to get the ball rolling on a superfight against his featherweight champion counterpart, Alexander Volkanovski – maintaining he will put pen to paper the second he’s issued a contract.

Makhachev, the newly minted undisputed lightweight champion, headlined UFC 280 earlier this month against former undisputed titleholder, Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi, UAE – submitting the Brazilian with a one-sided second round arm-triangle.

Immediately following the clash, Islam Makhachev was joined in the Octagon by featherweight kingpin, Volkanovski – setting up a champion versus champion clash next year, after the latter had weighed in as backup for UFC 280.

Islam Makhachev calls for contract to fight Alexander Volkanovski

Linked with a February date at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia – the duo have shared words back and forth since their interaction in the Middle East. And Makhachev has now warned Volkanovski to enjoy his spot upon the top of the promotion’s pound-for-pound list, albeit for the time being.

“The second I receive the paper, I will sign it, don’t worry (pencil emoji),” Islam Makhachev tweeted. “Enjoy your P4P first spot for now (winking face emoji).”

Makhachev’s tweet comes as a reply to Volkanovski, with the New South Wales technician questioning if he was still interested in a fight against him next year.

“Are you a man of you word?” Alexander Volkanovski tweeted. “@MAKHACHEVMMA? Let’s make it happen! (signing hand emoji) #UFC284.”

Recovering from a hand injury suffered at UFC 276 back in July during International Fight Week, Volkanovski lastly turned in a unanimous decision effort against former champion, Max Holloway – recording a trilogy shutout of wins over the Hawaii favorite.

Makhachev’s victory over Oliveira earlier this month also improved his undefeated run to a staggering 11 straight fights, as well as earning himself the #3 rank in the official pound-for-pound standings.