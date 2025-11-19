Islam Makhachev On the Path to Become the Greatest of All Time: “There Should be No Question.” According to Coach

Is Islam Makhachev on the path to becoming the greatest mixed martial artist of all time?

The ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ added another world title to his resume at UFC 322, handily defeating Jack Della Maddalena to capture the welterweight championship and becoming the latest in a very short list of fighters to rule over two divisions during their career.

In the eyes of many, Makhachev’s defeat of ‘JDM’ helped him surpass his mentor and former lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But for American Kickboxing Academy founder Javier Mendez, Makhachev took a giant leap toward establishing himself as the P4P best ever.

“I don’t think there should be any question on who the pound-for-pound greatest right now is—and that’s him,” Mendez said of Makhachev during an interview with Submission Radio. “At the rate he’s going, if he continues, he may very well end up being pound-for-pound the greatest of all time. “But let’s wait to see how we do in our next few fights before we jump that gun, right? But I was very happy for him and Team Khabib, you know, because, you know, he did an unbelievable job.”​

Did Islam Makhachev’s first title challenger emerge at UFC 322?

What’s next for Makhachev remains to be seen, but there’s a whole new crop of challengers for him to contend with in the welterweight division.

With Carlos Prates’ sensational second-round knockout of Leon Edwards in NYC, many believe ‘The Nightmare’ has jumped the line and put himself in position to be the first to face Makhachev for the 170-pound crown.

Then there’s Michael Morales, who skyrocketed himself into the top five at UFC 322 with a quick-fire finish against Sean Brady.

Who do you think should be the first fighter to face Makhachev for welterweight gold in 2026?