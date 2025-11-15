Carlos Prates Flatlines Leon Edwards in Second Round – UFC 322 Highlights

Carlos Prates added another highlight-reel finish to his resume, brutally KO’ing Leon Edwards in the second round of their clash at UFC 322.

It was all ‘Rocky’ in the opening round, who utilized his grappling to ride Prates like a backpack before taking the Brazilian down and controlling his back through the end of the stanza.

Things continued to go Edwards’ way in the second. That was until Prates unleashed a straight left hand near the 90-second mark of the round that sent the former welterweight champion crashing to the canvas, eyes rolling back in his head.

With that, the fight was immediately called off, and Edwards’ MSG dreams turned into a nightmare.

Official Result: Carlos Prates def. Leon Edwards via KO (straight left) at 1:28 of Round 2.

