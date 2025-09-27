iShowSpeed Gets Destroyed by UFC Fighter

Massive internet personality iShowSpeed just visited the UFC Performance Institute and met some elite UFC names.

iShowSpeed has rose to global fame from livestreams in his room to now touring the world meeting fans and celebrities. His charisma and energy has garnered him a YouTube channel of over 15 million subscribers and the 20 year old is one of the biggest faces online right now.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: IShowSpeed attends Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Fanatics)

iShowSpeed Touring the UFC PI

Speed started his stream with an interaction with former UFC Light Heavyweight and Middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Speed always is high energy and given the language barrier it was a muted interaction. Particularly as Pereira just got finishing training and with his rematch at UFC 320 on the horizon the weight cut would have already begun.

UFC Legend Forrest Griffin acted as tour guide for the creator and took him to physical therapy centre and showed him all elements of recovery that all the pros use when they stop by the UFC PI. After that he headed up to the training facility to get inside the octagon with some current UFC fighters.

Highly ranked Middleweight Caio Borralho and Strawweight Vanessa Demopoulos showed him the ropes inside the cage. Demopoulos got into some scrambles with Speed and submitted him on three separate occasions in the space of 10 minutes. The first degree black belt blew the mind of the influencer and now he is considering jiu-jitsu classes.

So you want to be a fighter? 🏃‍♂️💨



We gave @iShowSpeedsui the fighter treatment at the @UFCPI! pic.twitter.com/hquDMyIq2W — UFC (@ufc) September 26, 2025

This shows the true difference in levels between a trained professional and everyday individual. Furthermore if you consider the UFC career of Demopoulos is rather chequered. The Greek Strawweight is 5-5 in the uFC and currently on a three fight losing streak.