Is it time for Joe Joyce to be taken seriously?

As a New Year begins, there is a lot of talk surrounding British heavyweights. Tyson Fury made his return to the ring in 2022 and he is all set for a unification showdown with current champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Debate continues over Anthony Joshua and whether he has anything more to give. At the same time, a third British boxer, Joe Joyce, might just be falling under the radar.

Proud Record

A professional record of 15 wins from 15 fights is one that should surely command respect. 14 of those wins have come via knockout and, in his most recent outing, Joe Joyce became the first man ever to put down Joseph Parker.

The only question marks surrounding this British heavyweight relate to his age. Joyce is 37 and approaching a point when most fighters are considering retirement. He is a late developer, only turning pro in 2017 after a successful amateur career, but is that counting against him?

When it’s suggested that fighters such as Anthony Joshua would avoid Joe Joyce, is it a sign of disrespect or are they simply running scared?

Joe Joyce’s Next Opponent

Joe Joyce has been inactive since taking out Parker in September and it’s been a frustrating time for the man known as the Juggernaut. He had hinted at a showdown with Anthony Joshua before the end of 2022, but later claimed that his fellow Brit had failed to ‘take the bait’.

Defeat to Joyce could spell the end of AJ’s career and, when we consider the respective trajectories of these two men, any perceived avoidance is understandable.

As for a confirmed fight, Joyce seems set for a return in March. With Joshua, Fury and Usyk off the radar for now, Deontay Wilder may be a possible opponent. His next move is unclear, but that could all change in the second half of the new year.

Joyce v Fury Assessed

Joe Joyce has previously stated that his main target is a fight against either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk. Fury had also suggested that his fellow British boxer was on his radar, but the Gypsy King is now set to take on the Ukrainian world champion.

Joe Joyce may earn the right for a mandatory challenge against the winner of Fury v Usyk and the signs are that an all British battle is in prospect.

How Much Can Joe Joyce Achieve?

Joe Joyce may be short of opponents, but he certainly has the respect of Tyson Fury. The Gypsy King has dubbed the Juggernaut as the second best heavyweight in the world right now and that’s a serious endorsement.

Those comments suggest that the veteran Brit has also earned a shot at a unified title. Fury has urged Wilder to take on Joyce in one final test for both men before that world title bout.

Whatever happens, 2023 is going to be a memorable year in the heavyweight division, and it seems likely that Joe Joyce will play an important role.