Irish Pub Pours Conor McGregor’s Whiskey Down Toilet (Video)

Conor McGregor is taking a lot of heat after a video recently surfaced of his April incident inside an Irish pub.

“The Notorious” punched an elderly man at the bar after the old man allegedly insulted McGregor’s Proper 12 Irish Whiskey. The man can be seen denying a drink from McGregor twice, and the UFC star responded by punching him in the face. McGregor has been met with a lot of backlash over the incident, including a newly-found rivalry with an Irish boxing star who McGregor has agreed to box.

Now, the Irish pub scene is turning on their native hero as well. A bar by the name of The Salty Shamrock in Apollo Beach recently poured all of its Proper 12 down their toilet and announced they will no longer be carrying the product. They urged all their fellow Irish pub owners to do the same.

“Official Notice; Due to the recent cowardly and appalling behavior of the so-called Irish professional fighter Conor Mc Gregor, the Salty Shamrock Irish Pub will no longer carry his product nor associate its business with his name.

“We will discard his whiskey in a fashion thats only fitting to his behavior. I challenge every Irish bar owner to do the same! He is not a true representative of the Irish people. Sean Rice.”

What do you think about the pub deciding to pour all of their Proper 12 down the toilet?