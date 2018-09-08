Injured PFL Fighter Stands After Spinal Surgery

Injured PFL fighter Leroy Johnson was able to stand after successful spinal surgeries.

The 38-year-old Johnson suffered a devastating KO loss to Mo De’Reese at PFL 7 last month. Johnson was on the receiving end of a highlight reel knee that sent the big man down and motionless on the canvas for some time. It was a scary moment, to say the least.

Things, however, appear to be looking up. Kaitlyn Leask, Johnson’s fiancee, released a statement on Friday (Sept 7, 2018) that said that Johnson is able to stand after undergoing successful spinal surgery.

KaitlynLeask’s statement is as follows (h/t Ariel Helwani):

As most of you know, last Thursday Leroy suffered a severe spinal injury during his fight in Atlantic City. This has been the most terrifying week of our lives. Leroy went through two surgeries to stabilize the broken bones and we’ve been waiting on the swelling to go down to see what’s next.

Leroy is a fighter and the strongest man I know, this afternoon he was able to stand! We have a long road, but we know all of our friends and family are praying for us. God is good all the time! #leroystrong

Daniel Rubenstein, Johnson’s manager, had previously released a statement that explained Johnson’s first surgery was to take care of a vertebra that had slipped out of place, and the second was to deal with his high blood pressure.