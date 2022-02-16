BRAVE CF has developed a reputation as one of the most dynamic MMA promotions currently on the scene. The Bahrain-based organization has staged events in 25 countries and has held 56 events since the company’s inception in 2016. In addition, the promotion’s impressive scouting program has seen the company introduce names such as Khamzat Chimaev and Muhammad Mokaev to worldwide audiences.

However, starting on March 8, BRAVE CF will go one step further in helping grow MMA when it hosts the inaugural Mixed Martial Arts Super Cup during BRAVE International Combat Week in the Kingdom of Bahrain. BRAVE CF will promote the tournament jointly with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation — which recently wrapped up its 2021 World Championships.

The concept is simple. Selected countries will send a team of nine fighters and three substitutes to compete in a knockout tournament. Each stage will consist of nine fights, and whichever country picks up the most victories moves on to the next stage. The bouts will consist of three, three-minute rounds. In the event of a draw, an extra round will take place.

The prizes on offer are substantial, especially when you consider the fact that few national amateur MMA federations get government funding. The winning federation will pocket US$100,000; the runners-up will collect US$75,000, with the third-place team receiving US$50,000.

The draw for the tournament took place last week at the Grand Wyndham Garden Manama in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The competing nations whose names went into the draw were Russia, Ukraine, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Ireland, and Tajikistan. In addition, two wildcard teams were also added into the mix, and they were a Balkan and an Arab team, made up of the top fighters from each region.

Russia and Bahrain will head into the tournament as the bookies’ favorites, and the mind games between the two camps have already started. Team Bahrain’s head coach, Eldar Eldarov, felt that his chief rivals had got an easier first-round matchup, as well as ending up on the side of the bracket, which on paper appears less difficult.

“Russia got an easy draw for MMA Super Cup, but the harder the way, the better the feeling will be when we get this cup,” said Eldar.

Russian head coach Gennady Pavlovich Kapshay appeared to agree.

“I can’t hide the fact that we were lucky with our rivals in the qualifying stage. In the other subgroup, three strong national teams of Bahrain, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan will meet at once.”

The creation of an MMA Super Cup offers fans the chance to support their country in a way that, up until now, they have not been able to do. Over time the tournament could become a must-see fixture for fight fans, as well as a launching pad for emerging talent.

