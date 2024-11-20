Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming PFL MMA fight between Impa Kasanganay and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov is set to be an exciting clash for the 2024 Light Heavyweight championship. Scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2024, hosted in Saudi Arabia, this bout will serve as the tournament final, with the winner claiming the coveted title and a substantial $1 million prize.

Impa Kasanganay vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov

With odds of 4/7, Impa Kasanganay is considered the betting favorite, which translates to roughly a 63.6% implied probability of winning. Conversely, Yagshimuradov is the underdog at 11/8, representing an implied probability of about 42.1% chance of victory. These odds reflect Kasanganay's recent performance in the PFL, including his undefeated run in the 2024 season and his previous championship win in 2023.

Impa Kasanganay is known for his uncompromising pace and rapid rise in the sport. He brings an impressive 18-4-0 career record to the fight. His journey in MMA has been impressive, transitioning from collegiate football to professional fighting in just six years.

‘Tshilobo’ Kasanganay’s style is characterized by his well-rounded skillset, which showcases strong striking abilities. He has landed 960 strikes out of 1317 attempts and a perfect takedown success rate of 12 for 12 in his PFL career. His max punch speed of 26.29 MPH shows significant power in his strikes.

Additionally, Impa Kasanganay is highly entertaining bringing some of the best fights in MMA history to the smart cage.

On the other side, ‘Wolfhound’ Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov enters the fight with a 24-7-1 career record. The Turkmenistan native has shown impressive striking accuracy, landing 109 out of 200 attempted strikes in his PFL career. Yagshimuradov’s max punch speed of 24.63 MPH shows he possesses knockout power as well. His fighting style is more focused on striking, with a preference for fighting in the outer zone (58.26% of the time).

Yagshimuradov began his combat sports career competing in Karate as a young child and has even won regional titles. Eventually, he would join the military before transitioning to MMA.

Both fighters have had stellar runs in the 2024 PFL season, each boasting a perfect 3-0-0 record leading up to this championship bout. The fight could potentially come down to Kasanganay’s well-rounded approach versus Yagshimuradov’s striking-focused style.

On the preliminary card, the PFL MENA Welterweight Championship will be contested between Mohammad Alaqraa and Omar El Dafrawy. Alaqraa, who enters the fight undefeated at 7-0, will face El Dafrawy, who has a record of 12 wins and 6 losses. Beyond the championship fights, there will also be several showcase bouts featuring rising stars and seasoned fighters. Notable matchups include Mansour Barnaoui against Alfie Davis in a Lightweight showcase.

With the Light Heavyweight title and the substantial $1 million prize on the line, both fighters have everything to gain in this high-stakes finale. The winner will not only secure financial reward but also cement their place at the top of the PFL’s Light Heavyweight division for 2024.