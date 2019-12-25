Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Liz Carmouche ‘Totally Prepared To Fight Each Other’

Spread the word!













Bellator women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane has no problem facing Liz Carmouche.

Macfarlane successfully defended her title at Bellator Hawaii this past weekend when she outpointed Kate Jackson in the headliner. Speaking to media after the fight, the Hawaiian revealed she had no qualms about potentially facing new Bellator signing Carmouche if the promotion kicked off a flyweight grand prix.

That, despite the fact that they are friends and teammates:

“We are totally prepared to fight each other,” Macfarlane told MMA Junkie. “Obviously we’d want to be on the opposite sides of the brackets, but yeah, I am so down for a tournament.

“In fact, when I heard that Scott announced it, I was like, ‘OK, great, I don’t have to call it out on the mic.’”

It’s a sentiment that is shared by Carmouche herself.

However, there are some things that would need to be worked out if they did end up facing each other in the future.

“The only thing that we have to figure out – and we’ve already talked about this with our coaches – because Liz and I have been with Manolo and Bill since the beginning, and so they’re like, ‘What are we going to do?’” Macfarlane added. “And we’re like, ‘OK, why don’t you guys just be in the audience, and we’ll just have our teammates corner us or something?’”

