Bellator 236 Results: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kate Jackson

LowKickMMA will be bringing you Bellator 236 results throughout the night from the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii.

In the main event of the night, women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will put her title up for grabs against Kate Jackson. Also, in the co-main event, Derek Campos meets A.J. McKee in a Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinal bout. Bellator has compiled a great card for their return to Hawaii.

Check out the full Bellator 236 results below.

Bellator 236 Results

Main Card (DAZN)

Women’s flyweight: (C) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kate Jackson

(C) Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Kate Jackson Featherweight Grand Prix Tournament Quarterfinals : Derek Campos vs. A.J. McKee

: Derek Campos vs. A.J. McKee Jason Jackson def. Kiichi Kunimoto via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Juliana Velasquez def. Bruna Ellen via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Raufeon Stots def. Cheyden Leialoha via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

Zach Zane def. Nainoa Dung via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (DAZN)

Keoni Diggs def. Scotty Hao via R2 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:23)

Kai Kamaka III def. Spencer Higa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Dustin Barca def. Brandon Pieper via R1 submission (rear-naked choke)

Ben Wilhelm def. Kealii Kanekoa via R1 submission (rear-naked choke, 2:24)

Swayne Lunasco def. Kaylan Gorospe via R3 TKO (strikes, 3:29)

Chas Dunhour vs. Nate Yoshimura

