Off the back of another dominant victory at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville over the course of last weekend, undefeated featherweight contender, Ilia Topuria promises business as usual in a potential title fight with champion, Alexander Volkanovski in the future – plotting a knockout win, or a five round decision shutout.

Headlining for the first time under the banner of the UFC, Topuria improved to 14-0 as a professional against Arizona veteran, Josh Emmett, defeating the one-time interim title challenger with a one-sided unanimous decision (50-45, 50-42, 49-46) triumph in ‘The Sunshine State’.

Noting his intentions to attend UFC 290 next month during International Fight Week, Topuria confirmed plans to watch his “prey” – in the form of the aforenoted, Volkanovski, and interim champion, Yair Rodríguez – with the pair headlining the event in a championship unification bout.

Ilia Topuria promises title stoppage win over Alexander Volkanovski

Calling for a championship outing in his next Octagon walk, German-born contender, Topuria has vowed to dispatch New South Wales native, Volkanovski in similar fashion to Emmett ahead of a projected title showdown.

“I showed it tonight, that no one can match my level of skill inside the cage,” Ilia Topuria told assembled media following UFC Jacksonville. “I know that I can finish everyone in this division. Josh (Emmett) was pretty tough tonight, but I beat him pretty easily. It’s not gonna be like different with Alex (Alexander Volkanovski). The result is going to be the same.”

“I’m gonna knock him out in the first round, second round,” Ilia Topuria explained. “If not, I’m gonna dominate him for five rounds, no problem.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Forced the distance for just the second time during is Octagon tenure, Topuria landed a debut win over Youseff Zalal back in 2020, before turning in stoppage wins over Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, Jai Herbert, and Bryce Mitchell.