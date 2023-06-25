Off the back of his stunning victory against Josh Emmett at UFC Jacksonville last night in ‘The Sunshine State’, unbeaten featherweight contender, Ilia Topuria has plans to attend UFC 290 during International Fight Week next month at UFC 290 – with sights set on fighting the eventual undisputed champion, Alexander Volkanovski or Yair Rodríguez.

Topuria, the current number nine ranked featherweight contender, is likely set to topple former interim title challenger, Emmett from the number five rank in the division next week – off the back of his spectacular unanimous decision (50-44, 50-42, 49-45) triumph against the Arizonian. The bout also earned both men a Fight of the Night bonus to boot.

Turning in consecutive Octagon victory number six, Topuria has previously defeated Youseff Zalal, Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, Jai Herbert, and Bryce Mitchell.

And immediately noting his intentions to secure a featherweight title fight next – ideally in an undisputed tilt against the above-mentioned, Volkanovski, Topuria has also entertained a potential title-eliminator against former division champion, Max Holloway – if the promotion offer him a headlining bout in Spain.

Ilia Topuria plots championship premiere in next UFC outing

Speaking with assembled media following his unanimous judging win against Emmett, Topuria announced plans to attend UFC 290 next month at the T-Mobile Arena, taking in Volkanovski’s and Rodríguez’s title unification bout.

“I’m the next guy in the line,” Ilia Topuria said of fighting for a featherweight championship next. “I can wait. One of the best skills that I have is the patience. If they [the UFC] offer me to fight with Max Holloway in Spain, let’s do it. If not, I’m going to wait for my title fight. That’s all.”

“I will be there [at UFC 290], watching my next prey,” Ilia Topuria explained. “[The winner’s] war is going to end soon and mine is going to start.”