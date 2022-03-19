Undefeated featherweight contender, Ilia Topuria has made good on his lightweight division debut — stopping former Cage Warriors champion, Jai Herbert with a thunderous second round, one-punch knockout to open the main card of UFC London.
Making his lightweight division debut after some high-profile pre-event antics with Herbert’s compatriot, Paddy Pimblett, Topuria started under the kosh against the former, dropped with a massive high kick and then bloodied before the close of a difficult front round for him.
However, backing Herbert to the edge of the Octagon with his forward movement, Topuria, dealing with a significant reach discrepancy, was forced to in-fight, and unleashed a massive left hook to the body, before sleeping Herbert with a devastating right hook knockout immediately there after.
Below, catch Ilia Topuria’s spectacular one-punch KO win over Jai Herbert