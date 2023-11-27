Video – UFC title contender Ilia Topuria drops fans with a vicious body shot

Ilia Topuria received a rather strange request from one fan who was eager to meet him during a recent event.

In a video posted to social media, the UFC featherweight contender met with his fans during an event in Spain. Most people stood in line to get an autograph or a selfie with the undefeated standout. However, one individual had a special request as he wanted to take a legit body shot from Topuria.

It went pretty much how you’d expect.

Apparently, it’s not the first time ‘El Matador’ has been asked to deliver one of his signature body blows by a fan.

Ilia Topuria Ready to cash in on his golden opportunity

Ilia Topuria receives his first shot at UFC gold this February when he meets reigning featherweight world champion Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 298 headliner. ‘El Matador’ earned his shot with a decisive unanimous decision victory over Josh Emmett in June. Topuria is 6-0 inside the Octagon, and 14-0 overall with victories over notables including Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, and Bryce Mitchell.

Should he be the man to finally dethrone Volkanovski at 145, Ilia Topuria already has his first opponent in mind.

“What I think is going to happen that I’m going to beat Volk on Feb. 17 and then I’m going to fight Max Holloway here in Spain,” Topuria said during an appearance on the Overdogs Podcast. “That’s my goal right now, and I think it’s going to happen.”

Volkanovski will return to featherweight following his second attempt to claim a second world title against current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. ‘The Great’ stepped into the UFC 294 main event on a mere 11 days’ notice and ultimately paid the price, suffering a first-round knockout at the hands of the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ in Abu Dhabi.

Prior to that, Volkanovski successfully defended the 145-pound crown against Yair Rodriguez in a title unification clash in July.