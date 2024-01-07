Ilia Topuria vows to clash with Conor McGregor after UFC 298 title charge: ‘I will fight him’

Incoming featherweight championship challenger, Ilia Topuria has laid out plans for his immediate fighting future ahead of his title siege at UFC 298 next month – which includes a fight of some form against former two-weight gold holder, Conor McGregor.

Topuria, the current number fifth ranked featherweight contender, is slated to headline UFC 298 next month in Anaheim, California, competing for divisional spoils for the first time in his Octagon tenure – in the form of a showdown against champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

In the midst of an impressive six-fight undefeated run since landing in the Dana White-led organization back in 2020, Topuria, who most recently improved to 14-0 with a shutout decision win over recent big knockout win, Josh Emmett, has sights firmly planted on super fights from here on out.

Ilia Topuria vows to fight Conor McGregor after UFC 298

And flapping gums with incumbent bantamweight champion and rival, Sean O’Malley this week, the Georgian contender has claimed should he topple the dominant featherweight force that is Volkanovski, he will chase a fight with Dublin striker, McGregor.

“I offered to fight you (Sean O’Malley) but the UFC told me that you are only good for fighting in teenager’s place, because that’s your only fan base,” Ilia Topuria posted on his official X account. “Our fight will never happen. After fighting Volk (Alexander Volkanovski) I will fight Conor (McGregor), and you will come as a fan boy. After seeing your PPV numbers the only thing I can offer you is that you fight in the preliminaries of my card.”

Himself targeting his own respective return to the Octagon, McGregor has earmarked a landing at a UFC 302 pay-per-view event on June 29. during International Fight Week, in the form of a long-awaited fight with The Ultimate Fighter 31 rival, Michael Chandler – in a middleweight division bow for both.

