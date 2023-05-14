Undefeated welterweight striker, Ian Machado Garry has been showered in praise following his stunning opening round win over Daniel Rodriguez on the main card of UFC Fight Night Charlotte last night, with social media users claiming the Dubliner is in pure form, what lightweigh prospect, Paddy Pimblett believes he is.

Garry, 25, is likely set to enter the welterweight top-15 rankings come Tuesday next week, stopping the current placeholder, Rodriguez with a stunning first round high-kick and ground strikes knockout in the opening round of their main card clash last night in North Carolina.

The victory came as Ian Machado Garry, a former Cage Warriors titleholder, fifth on the bounce in the promotion, improving him to 12-0 as a professional to boot off the back of triumphs against Jordan Williams, Darian Weeks, Gabe Green, and Kenan Song to boot.

Earning a Performance of the Night bonus for his stunning efforts to become the first to dispatch Californian kickboxer, Rodriguez with strikes last night, Ian Machado Garry called for a showdown with perennial division contender, Neil Magny following his first round stoppage win.

Receiving a slew of props off the back of his first round win last night, Ian Machado Garry – who had predicted a high kick stoppage win over Rodriguez six weeks out from their showdown, saw his performance described as flawless, while others noted how he is, in fact, what polarizing prospect, Pimblett believes he is.

He absolutely called it on The Craic. https://t.co/vXfiFweyjm — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) May 13, 2023

“Ian Garry is what Paddy Pimblett thinks he is,” DovySimuMMA tweeted.

ian garry is what paddy pimblett thinks he is.#UFCCharolette — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 13, 2023

“Wow! Very impressive performance for Garry to take out someone as tough as Rodriguez,” Alan Jouban tweeted.

Wow! Very impressive performance for Gary to take out someone as tough as Rodriguez! #UFCCharolette — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 13, 2023

Ian Machado Garry lays out six-fight plan to earn UFC title fight

Following his stunning win, Garry revealed he had spoken with UFC brass, including Dana White, Sean Shelby, and Hunter Campbell backstage – where he informed them of his intentions to run through contenders en route to a title siege.

“I was in a little meeting, should we say, with the big boys,” Ian Garry told Megan Olivi. “With Dana, Hunter, and Sean Shelby. And we just spoke about – I said to them, ‘Hey, if you heard about my six fight plan?’ And they said no. I said, ‘I fight two guys in top 15, two guys in top 10, two guys in top 5.’ And I said, ‘Do you wanna know why?’ And he goes, ‘Why?’ ‘It’s because I never want any question marks on my career. So, I am going to grab that. I am going to earn everything and it my way. He said, ‘I love it.”