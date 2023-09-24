Despite both sharing the mats in South Florida at Kill Cliff FC, undefeated Dublin striker, Ian Machado Garry, and recent headliner, Vicente Luque are slated to fight each other at UFC 296 on December 16. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Machado Garry, who landed the number eleven rank in the official welterweight pile back in August at UFC 292, landing a hugely one-sided unanimous decision win over Neil Magny – turning in a heralded striking display against the division’s most winningest fighter.

As for Luque, the New Jersey-born Brazilian earned the number ten rank at 170lbs back in August to boot, landing a unanimous decision win over former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos – snapping a two-fight losing skid.

Ian Machado Garry draws recent big-winner, Vicente Luque at UFC 296

And as per UFC CEO, Dana White, Ian Machado Garry and Vicente Luque will now share the Octagon on December 16. at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, in a welterweight showdown.

Dana White announces Vicente Luque/Ian Garry at #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/PqqVDmO3fu — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 24, 2023

In the midst of a six-fight winning run since landing in the Octagon, former Cage Warriors welterweight champion, Machado Garry turned in her third victory of the year with his judging shutout against Magny back in August.

Prior to that, Machado Garry rallied to stop Kenan Song with third round strikes, before turning in a highlight-reel high-kick and strikes TKO win over veteran kickboxing talent, Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night Charlotte back in May.

A perennial contender at the welterweight limit, Luque, who boasts a 22-9-1 professional record, largely is considered to pose the biggest threat to Machado Garry’s undefeated run to date – having racked up victories over the likes of Belal Muhammad, Niko Price, Jalin Turner, Bryan Barebrena, Mike Perry, Randy Brown, Michael Chiesa, and former undisputed welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.

Can Ian Machado Garry maintain his undefeated record in December at UFC 296?