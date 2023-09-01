UFC welterweight Ian Garry expects to put on a wrestling clinic against some of the divisons best grapplers.

Garry is riding high and is ready to make his ascent up the division. Coming of a winner over Neil Magny at UFC 292 earlier in August, Garry has confirmed himself as a serious threat at 170lbs.

The Irishman has made it clear that he wants Stephen Thompson next, but after that plans on targeting some grapple heavy fighters. in an interview with Severe MMA, Ian Machado Garry discussed his journey to the title and who he wants to meet on the way.

“I wanna get the title as the best striker in the division, and that comes when I knock out ‘Wonderboy’ and that’s when that will come,” said Garry. “And then after that I wanna start tackling the grapplers and the wrestlers, because I wanna show the world that I’m not just a striker. And anybody that’s every trained with me knows that I can do it all.” (H/T MMA News)

Ian Machado Garry names Colby Covington and Kamru Usman

Continuing on, Ian Machado Garry specifically names Covignton and Usman, two men who poses high level cardio and wrestling – a nightmare for pretty much anyone.

“So to fight the Usman’s, to fight the Colby’s, to fight whoever they f***ing put in front of me that’s gonna try to take me down and get rid of my hands and my feet,” said Garry. “I’m excited to show the world what else is there. Look, I’m telling you now, anybody, you give me Sean Brady as a grappler, I’ll sub him.

“You give me f***ing Usman or Colby,” Garry continued. “I’ll outgrapple them or I’ll outwrestle them. I don’t care what it is, I will find a way to win. It’s what I do, I’m a competitor. And above all else, I will get my hand raised.”

Ian Garry talks future matchup’s with Severe MMA

