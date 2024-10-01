Watch – Ian Machado Garry’s Toddler Mocks Colby Covington: “Just running away.”

ByCraig Pekios
Watch - Ian Machado Garry's Toddler Mocks Colby Covington: "Just running away."

The heated rivalry between Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington is far from over.

Over the last several months, Garry and the three-time UFC title challenger have taken verbal jabs at one another. The Future’ hoped to settle things inside the Octagon over the summer, but their fight never came to fruition. Instead, Garry went on to earn a closely-contested victory over Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Ian Machado Garry

Despite being unable to lure Covington into a fight, Garry dedicated much of his post-fight speech to the staunch Trump supporter and recently, he took another dig at ‘Chaos’ with the help of his son.

In a video posted on social media, Garry asked his son to do an impression of Covington. The result was nothing short of hilarious.

READ MORE:  Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms Islam Makhachev set to return in January after UFC offer: 'We accepted'

“From the kid that brought you the greatest fighter impressions comes a brand new one. The Colby Covington [LAUGHS],” Garry wrote on Instagram.

As of this writing, Covington has not responded to Garry. Probably too busy taking in college football games with the ex-POTUS.

GYoAjA5WwAEpXFd

Ian Machado Garry moves to 8-0 in the UFC while Covington sits on the sidelines

Chaos’ has not competed since coming up short against then-welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December. Since then, Garry has scored wins over Geoff Neal and ‘MVP’ moving him to 8-0 inside the Octagon. The Irishman now occupies the No. 7 spot in the 170-pound rankings and could be in line for a top-five opponent in his next outing.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland boldly alledges Machine Gun Kelly was 'Involved' with P. Diddy: 'You think he's on one of the tapes?'
Ian Machado Garry

Inexplicably, Covington is still sitting in the division’s top five making him a logical opponent for Garry. The only question is, will ‘Chaos’ actually sign on the dotted line, or will the Oregon State alumnus hold out for another undeserved title shot?

gettyimages 1861770551 612x612 1
READ MORE:  Ex-WWE CEO Vince McMahon reveals why he decided against buying UFC: 'I didn't like that'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts