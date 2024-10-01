Watch – Ian Machado Garry’s Toddler Mocks Colby Covington: “Just running away.”

The heated rivalry between Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington is far from over.

Over the last several months, Garry and the three-time UFC title challenger have taken verbal jabs at one another. The Future’ hoped to settle things inside the Octagon over the summer, but their fight never came to fruition. Instead, Garry went on to earn a closely-contested victory over Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Despite being unable to lure Covington into a fight, Garry dedicated much of his post-fight speech to the staunch Trump supporter and recently, he took another dig at ‘Chaos’ with the help of his son.

In a video posted on social media, Garry asked his son to do an impression of Covington. The result was nothing short of hilarious.

Ian Garry asked his son to do a Colby Covington impression and he just ran away 😭😭



🎥 IG / @iangarryMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/gYDHClW2pY — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 30, 2024

“From the kid that brought you the greatest fighter impressions comes a brand new one. The Colby Covington [LAUGHS],” Garry wrote on Instagram.

As of this writing, Covington has not responded to Garry. Probably too busy taking in college football games with the ex-POTUS.

Ian Machado Garry moves to 8-0 in the UFC while Covington sits on the sidelines

Chaos’ has not competed since coming up short against then-welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December. Since then, Garry has scored wins over Geoff Neal and ‘MVP’ moving him to 8-0 inside the Octagon. The Irishman now occupies the No. 7 spot in the 170-pound rankings and could be in line for a top-five opponent in his next outing.

Inexplicably, Covington is still sitting in the division’s top five making him a logical opponent for Garry. The only question is, will ‘Chaos’ actually sign on the dotted line, or will the Oregon State alumnus hold out for another undeserved title shot?