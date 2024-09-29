Colby Covington Takes in Georgia/Alabama Game Alongside Donald Trump

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington was in former U.S. President Donald Trump’s entourage for the Georgia vs. Alabama football game this weekend.

Covington was a guest of Trump’s at the Georgia vs. Alabama rivalry game on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. It was an instant classic from start to finish, but the home team walked away with the win as Alabama defeated Georgia 41-34.

As Trump was shown on the Bryant-Denny Stadium big screen, Covington was seen directly behind Trump as the crowd applauded the former President’s appearance. He was in a suite alongside sports legends like John Daly and Herschel Walker.

Check out the images and video clips of Covington and Trump at Georgia vs. Alabama below.

Colby Covington Appears With Donald Trump At Georgia vs. Alabama

Former President Donald Trump shown on the video board here at Alabama-Georgia game pic.twitter.com/h3nBWWHjih — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) September 29, 2024

Colby Covington watching the game of the century behind Trump😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lSgakTVESS — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 29, 2024

Covington hasn’t fought in the UFC Octagon since a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296. He’s 0-3 in lineal UFC title bouts, including two losses to Kamaru Usman.

Covington is a loyal supporter of Trump, stemming from the polarizing figure’s 2016 U.S. Presidential Election run. He visited The White House on multiple occasions during Trump’s term in office.

Trump sat cageside at Covington’s last fight at UFC 296. He’s an avid UFC fan, seen at UFC 299 and UFC 302 earlier this year.