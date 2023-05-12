Undefeated Irish prospect Ian Garry may be partially responsible for Daniel Rodriguez’s struggle to make weight for their scheduled scrap on Saturday.

The UFC will head to Charlotte, NC for a Fight Night event headlined by a heavyweight clash between top-ten-ranked contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik and streaking Brazilian standout Jailton Almeida. Before stepping inside the Octagon, all 22 fighters stepped on the scale for their respective bouts. When it came time for ‘D-Rod’ to weigh in, the California native came in a half-pound overweight, putting their main card matchup in jeopardy and Ian Garry may have been partially to blame.

In a video shared on social media, ‘The Future’ decided to deliver temptation right to Rodriguez’s door the night before weigh-ins. In the clip, which you can see below, Garry is observed leaving a pizza and some weed for his UFC on ABC 4 opponent.

Daniel Rodriguez Made Weight on His Second Attempt Despite Ian Garry’s Prank Pizza

Ian Garry’s prank may have been a little too effective. Fortunately, Rodriguez was able to make weight on his second attempt, keeping their fight from cancelation. Upon hearing Rodriguez’s initial weight, fans immediately began speculating if Garry’s harmless caper actually sabotaged his own fight.

With ‘D-Rod’ now on weight, he will now look to get back into the win column after seeing his four-fight win streak snapped at the hands of Neil Magny in November. That will be no easy task as he’s matched up with Ian Garry. ‘The Future’ has lived up to his moniker thus far, earning 11 straight wins, four under the UFC banner. Garry has scored decision victories over Darian Weeks and Gabe Green inside the Octagon while adding two highlight-reel-worthy knockouts against Jordan Williams and Gabe Green.

If Ian Garry can make it 12-0 on Saturday night, he will likely take Daniel Rodriguez’s No. 15 spot in the welterweight rankings.