Rising Irish star Ian Garry Sets His Sights on Former UFC Champion: ‘Watch what I’ll do to him’

Whether or not you love his brash attitude and the ability to back it up, Ian Garry is a UFC superstar in the making, and ‘The Future’ has some big plans once he takes care of a little business with top-ten-ranked contender Vicente Luque.

After kickstarting his UFC career with an impressive six straight wins, including a decisive decision victory over Neil Magny in his last outing, ‘The Future’ plans on clawing his way up the stacked welterweight rankings. Appearing on the Anik & Florian podcast, Garry hopes to one day share the Octagon with perennial contender Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, but he isn’t stopping there, calling for potential showdowns with ex-titleholders Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

“Here’s the thing, anybody who’s ranked above me, anybody whose number when I finish that fight is ranked higher than me is an opponent and it just has to see,” Garry said. “Right, we sit there and we look at it. I’ve called ‘Wonderboy’ out, he said no to me multiple times. Is the UFC Dublin card gonna manifest? Can we put me and ‘Wonderboy’ on a main event in UFC Dublin in front of the Irish crowd and bring it back to Dublin, Ireland? Why not.

“If Colby goes out there and gets starched by Leon, who is he gonna fight next? Let me go in there and thump the mouth off him. You’ve got Usman who’s just come off of a loss against Khamzat, why not give me him? Go out there and it’s like alright, Khamzat couldn’t finish him, watch what I’ll do to him. Anybody that’s above me, they’re all opponents” (h/t MMA News).

Ian Machado Garry (@ianGarryMMA) joins the @jon_Anik & @kennyFlorian Podcast to talk about his career both past & present as "The Future" make his rise.



Watch on @draftkings here: https://t.co/znsj8qCElc pic.twitter.com/OJxRNNVkE5 — Anik & Florian Podcast (@AnikFlorianPod) October 24, 2023

Ian Garry looking to improve his ground game with one of the UFC’s greatest grapplers

Perhaps the Irishman is biting off a little more than he can chew, but 13 wins in a row certainly shows that Ian Garry is ready for the next level of competition. He’ll get exactly that at UFC 296 in December when he returns to take on Brazilian knockout artist Vicente Luque.

I’m going to spend a month with Demian Maia, improving my jiu-jitsu, working on fundamentals, and just fixing and growing and learning jiu-jitsu from arguably the best grappler that UFC has ever seen,” Garry revealed. “So, that’s what I’m going to do and then I’m going to go in there on December 16 and do whatever the f*ck I want to do when I’m in the fight because I can, that’s the truth.”