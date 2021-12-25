Paralyzed MMA fighter Ian Coughlan has hit his €73,000 GoFundMe goal.



Coughlan (1-1) was one of the brightest prospects in Irish MMA and had already made his way to Bellator. In his promotional debut, Coughlan suffered a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Constantin Gnusarev. He was training for his comeback when a freak accident during a sparring session led to him being paralyzed.

In an effort to raise money for a potentially life-changing treatment in Germany, Coughlan set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising €73,000. Key figures in Irish MMA got behind the cause, with Conor McGregor donating €10,000 to the page and also shouting Coughlan out on his social media. SBG’s John Kavanagh hosted “Super Seminar” on December 18 to help raise funds for Coughlan.

All The Hard Work Has Paid Off For Ian Coughlan

Donations to Couglan’s page have been flooding in over the Christmas period and earlier today the 29-year-old finally hit the €73,000 target which will fund his treatment.



“Lovely to see so many people helping me on Christmas when things can be so tight,” Coughlan wrote on Instagram on Christmas day. “Now time to figure exactly what treatment plan is best and then figure out home adaptations on return. Thank you all”

Everyone at LowKickMMA sends our well wishes to Ian Couglan.

