Huge Heavyweight Prospect Mario Pinto Demolishes Jhonata Diniz – UFC Rio Highlights

Mario Pinto dominated Jhonata Diniz with ease before the TKO stoppage in Round 2.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 11: Mario Pinto of Portugal elbows Jhonata Diniz of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the first round Pinto surprised Diniz shooting for a takedown and then securing a dominant position from a great trip. Followed up by securing full mount Pinto maintained in control on top with some ground and pound. After a sublime grappling sequence Diniz looked as if his arm was about to snap in a horrific kimura but he survived without tapping.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 11: Mario Pinto of Portugal works for a submission against Jhonata Diniz of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A minute into round 2 Diniz finds himself on bottom once again with Pinto in a strong dominant position. The Portuguese prospect lands brutal elbows on top cutting open the Brazilian. Pinto in full mount reigns down shots after trapping Diniz and the referee stops the contest.

Official Result: Mario Pinto def. Jhonata Diniz via TKO (Ground and Pound) at 4:10 of Round 2

