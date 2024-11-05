Tyron Woodley Sees Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson as a ‘Very Even Fight’ Despite Age Difference

Tyron Woodley believes that Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson is a pretty even fight as we edge closer and closer to fight night.

On November 15, Jake Paul will battle Mike Tyson in a truly one of a kind boxing match. Tyson is a former heavyweight champion and legend of the sport, whereas Paul is a YouTuber who has spent the last few years building up a career for himself inside the squared circle.

Someone who Jake Paul has competed against in the past is none other than Tyron Woodley. Paul beat him on two different occasions and in their rematch, ‘The Problem Child’ was able to knock Woodley out cold.

During a recent interview, Woodley opened up on the impending clash between these two fighters and made it clear that this could be closer than a lot of people expect.

Tyron Woodley gives thoughts on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

“It’s a very even fight, to be honest. It’s even because of the age of Mike Tyson,” Tyron Woodley said to TMZ Sports. “I think it’s an even fight because of the age of Mike Tyson. He’s completely obviously out of his prime. When in his prime, most of his fights were almost attempted murder. So literally, Jake wouldn’t have stood a chance. Nobody would even commission to sanction a fight against him and Mike Tyson (in Tyson’s prime).

“Jake’s always in a win-win situation. He’s fighting guys that if he loses, ‘You lost to this guy, you lost to Tyron, you lost to Anderson Silva, you lost to Nate Diaz or whatever.’ So he’s always in a position where, if he wins, he goes up. If he loses, it’s like okay, he took a risk, he took a chance. I like the fight. I’ll be at the fight.”

Quotes via BJPENN.com