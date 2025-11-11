How Many UFC Championships has Valentina Shevchenko Won?

Valentina Shevchenko stands as one of the most decorated champions across multiple combat sports, holding an unmatched collection of titles that spans MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing. The question of how many UFC championships she has won reveals only part of her story. In the UFC specifically, Shevchenko has won two UFC Women’s Flyweight Championships, though her championship accomplishments extend far beyond the Octagon.​

How Many UFC Championships Has Valentina Shevchenko Actually Won?

Shevchenko captured the first vacant UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship by defeating Joanna Jędrzejczyk via unanimous decision at UFC 231 on December 8, 2018. This victory launched one of the most dominant championship runs in women’s MMA history. Find out more about her career at Fortunica casino Australia.

During her first reign, she successfully defended her title seven consecutive times, establishing a record for the most consecutive title defenses by any woman in UFC history. Between June 2019 and June 2022, her opponents included Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jéssica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, and Taila Santos.

The first reign came to an unexpected end at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, when Alexa Grasso submitted Shevchenko via face crank in the fourth round, marking her first submission loss in her MMA career. However, Shevchenko’s championship story didn’t end there. She recaptured the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship by defeating Grasso via unanimous decision at UFC 306 on September 15, 2024.

Title Defenses

In her second championship reign, Shevchenko successfully defended the title once, defeating Manon Fiorot via unanimous decision at UFC 315 on May 10, 2025. This defense extended her reign, totaling ten title fight victories combined across both reigns.​ Overall in the UFC, Shevchenko compiled an eight title defense record when combining both championship runs, though her first reign accounts for seven of those defenses.

Titles Outside the UFC

Beyond the UFC, Shevchenko’s championship accomplishments dwarf most fighters’ careers. She holds the distinction of being a 17-time world champion in Muay Thai at the amateur level through the International Federation of Muay Thai Associations, the sport’s most respected amateur sanctioning body. These titles span from a junior world championship in 2003 through consecutive titles won between 2006 and 2010, with additional victories in 2012 and 2014. Shevchenko also claimed two SportAccord World Combat Games gold medals, winning in 2010 in Beijing and 2013 in Saint Petersburg.​

At the professional level in Muay Thai, Shevchenko maintained an undefeated record of 28-0, capturing the World Muay Thai Council championship in 2012. She won the Kunlun Fight Female 60-kilogram Championship with one title defense, earned the 2014 Kunlun Fight Female 60-kilogram tournament championship, and became the 2013 World K-1 Champion in Peru at 60 kilograms. Her professional Muay Thai career included victories against elite international competition, establishing her as one of the most accomplished strikers in women’s combat sports history.​

At 37 years old as of 2025, she remains the UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion, competing at the sport’s highest level and earning the number one pound-for-pound ranking among UFC women.