How Carlos Ulberg Beats the Bookies at UFC 327

When Carlos Ulberg walked into the Kaseya Center in Miami on April 11, 2026, most bookmakers had him as the underdog. He left as the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, and he did it on one working leg.

When the fight was first announced, some books opened with Jiří Procházka as a -142 favourite, placing Ulberg at +120 to win the vacant 205-pound title. That pricing with https://betpokies.co.nz made sense on paper. Procházka was a former champion who had gone 2-0 in 2025, knocking out Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr. in consecutive outings. He had only ever lost in the UFC to Alex Pereira, and Pereira had since vacated the belt to move to heavyweight.

How Carlos Ulberg Beat the Odds at UFC 327

As fight week approached, the lines shifted significantly. By the time the main card aired, the same books had tightened the gap considerably, listing Procházka at -118 and Ulberg at -102, barely any distance between them. Others had Procházka at -120 and Ulberg at +100 as of April 10. On the European decimal odds markets, sites had Procházka at 1.83 and Ulberg at 2.00, reflecting an implied probability of roughly 56.3% for Procházka and 47.6% for Ulberg.

The case for Procházka was straightforward. He claimed the UFC light heavyweight title in June 2022 with a fifth-round submission of Glover Teixeira at UFC 275, becoming the first Czech fighter to win a UFC championship. He had 23 first-round finishes across his career and had never gone to a decision inside the UFC octagon. His two losses came against Pereira only, with both ending by TKO in the second round. Coming into UFC 327, he had reeled off back-to-back finishes in 2025 and was seen as the most dangerous finisher in the division.

Ulberg, meanwhile, carried a nine-fight winning streak but had never fought for a UFC title before. His only UFC loss was a second-round knockout to Kennedy Nzechukwu back in March 2021 at UFC 259. Since that defeat he had beaten the likes of Jan Błachowicz by decision, Volkan Oezdemir by decision, and Alonzo Menifield in just 12 seconds. The win over Menifield was one of the fastest knockouts in light heavyweight history. This was followed up with a win over Jan Błachowicz and a KO win over Dominick Reyes. But analysts still questioned whether Ulberg had been tested at the same level as a multiple-time title challenger.

The fight went sideways for Ulberg almost immediately. During an exchange in the opening minute, his right knee buckled as he stepped backward and he slipped to the canvas. Replays showed the injury appeared to occur from an awkward landing rather than a direct strike. Dana White told reporters post-fight that the knee injury could be an ACL tear, though no formal diagnosis had been confirmed at the time of writing.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: (R-L) Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand kicks Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 327 event at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Procházka spotted the injury and began targeting Ulberg’s legs, repeatedly firing low kicks to force him into exchanges where one-legged movement would cost him. Ulberg struggled to stay upright, slumping against the cage on multiple occasions. To most observers, the fight appeared to be heading toward a stoppage in favour of the Czech fighter. The bookmakers had flagged under 2.5 rounds as the most likely outcome at -115 before the fight, and the action seemed to be heading there fast.

Then Ulberg steadied himself against the cage fence, waited, and landed a counter left hook that dropped Procházka cold. He followed up with strikes on the ground and the fight was waved off at 3:45 of the first round.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand reacts after a knockout victory against Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 327 event at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

The victory over Procházka extended that run to ten straight inside the UFC. He became the 19th fighter to hold the undisputed UFC light heavyweight title and joined Adesanya and Volkanovski as City Kickboxing’s UFC champions. The books had him as a modest underdog. The fight had him on one leg inside the first minute. He won anyway.