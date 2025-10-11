Hometown Upset Michael Aswell Jr Buzzsaws Through Lucas Almeida – UFC Rio Highlights
Michael Aswell Jr upsets the fans as he tore through Lucas Almeida at UFC Rio.
The ‘Texas Kid’ cracked Almeida early in the fight and hunted him down. Jason Herzog gave Almeida ample opportunities to recover but after being dropped numerous times he stepped in.
After a full training camp at his natural weight class Aswell Jr could be one to watch at 145lbs. It was an extraordinary end to some fiery prelims at UFC Rio.
Official Result: Michael Aswell Jr def. Lucas Almeida via TKO (Punches) at 1:41 of Round 1