Hometown Upset Michael Aswell Jr Buzzsaws Through Lucas Almeida – UFC Rio Highlights

Michael Aswell Jr upsets the fans as he tore through Lucas Almeida at UFC Rio.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Michael Aswell Jr. punches Lucas Almeida of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

The ‘Texas Kid’ cracked Almeida early in the fight and hunted him down. Jason Herzog gave Almeida ample opportunities to recover but after being dropped numerous times he stepped in.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 11: Michael Aswell Jr. reacts after a victory against Lucas Almeida of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Farmasi Arena on October 11, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

After a full training camp at his natural weight class Aswell Jr could be one to watch at 145lbs. It was an extraordinary end to some fiery prelims at UFC Rio.

Official Result: Michael Aswell Jr def. Lucas Almeida via TKO (Punches) at 1:41 of Round 1

Check Out Highlights From Lucas Almeida vs Michael Aswell Jr at UFC Rio

🚨 QUASI QUE DES FINISHS SUR CES PRELIMS 🔥🔥🔥



Michael Aswell Jr. s'impose par TKO au 1er round !!! #UFCRio pic.twitter.com/aCH3nRBpIw — ARENA (@MMArena_) October 11, 2025