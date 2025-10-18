Hometown Hero Melissa Croden Crushes Tainara Lisboa in Round 3 – UFC Vancouver Highlights

UFC Debutant Melissa Croden shone against Tainara Lisboa at UFC Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (R-L) Melissa Croden of Canada punches Tainara Lisboa of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Lisboa grew into the fight in the first round with good knees in the clinch and controlling the cage for much of the first 5 minutes. Croden did clip the Brazilian but could not capitalise before Lisboa landed some great punches of her own.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Melissa Croden of Canada kicks Tainara Lisboa of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Lisboa began the second round with an early takedown but nothing significant came from it. Later in the round Croden picked up a second wind and took over. Aggressive ground and pound nearly had the fight finished and then she dropped Lisboa with 40 seconds left but the Brazilian stayed in the fight.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (R-L) Melissa Croden of Canada punches Tainara Lisboa of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The Canadian onslaught continued in the third round as Croden pursued a finish. Lisboa however was still threatening submissions in the grappling exchanges even as she seemed hurt. Croden hunted the Brazilian right up until the finish late in the third when the referee had seen enough.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Melissa Croden of Canada punches Tainara Lisboa of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Arena on October 18, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Official Result: Melissa Croden def. Tainara Lisboa via TKO (Ground and Pound) at 4:32 of Round 3