Holly Holm Issues Statement Following UFC 239 Knockout Loss

Holly Holm came up short a third time with UFC gold on the line this past weekend (Sat. July 6, 2019).

“The Preacher’s Daughter” was knocked out in the first round of her 135-pound title bout against Amanda Nunes in the co-main event of the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV). To make matters worse, Nunes finished Holm with her own signature head kick. The same kick she used to dethrone Ronda Rousey back in 2015.

Shortly after the defeat, Holm had suggestions from the likes of UFC President Dana White to consider retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. However, given her recent comments, it doesn’t sound like the 37-year-old is done fighting just yet.

Speaking on Instagram recently, Holm said she’s still “pushing forward”:

“I always say I get to live the life of a dream. I never actually dreamed of getting kicked in the face, that’s never part of my dream. That’s like on the nightmare part, living a little nightmare, wake up every morning like, ‘Yup, that’s real, that just happened.’ But I just want you guys to know I’m feeling good and I know one thing: I’m still pushing forward.”

Holm thanked her fans for the recent support before closing out with a joke:

“A lot of heartbreak right now, but I’m doing fine, I just want you guys to know I appreciate the love and support. And if you would like to have free lip filler, just get kicked in the face.”

