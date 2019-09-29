Holly Holm Details Injury That Forced Her Out Of UFC 243

Spread the word!













Holly Holm provided more details on the injury that saw her women’s bantamweight bout with Raquel Pennington scrapped.

Holm was set to meet Pennington in the co-main event of UFC 243 which takes place next Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. However, she had to pull out of the bout after an injury during the final touches of training camp.

Although the injury does not require surgery, Holm added that one week was not enough time to be ready to fight:

“If you don’t know, I have been injured and I cannot fight in Australia,” Holm said in an Instagram video. “Something that is super heavy on my heart and I’m super bummed out about. [To] go through a whole training camp and not be able to make it to the fight. And not just for me, this is a training camp for Raquel Pennington as well, my opponent, who I have a lot of respect for.

“I don’t know the scientific terms, but the ligament or the tendon that attaches my hamstring to my bone, I tore 30 percent of it this last week in training. The good news is I don’t need surgery, but one week’s not enough time to be ready to fight. So I’ll be rehabbing it and be back at it soon and I will let you guys know when we get this fight rescheduled. Thanks again for all the love.”

Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker will now serve as the new UFC 243 co-main event. However, it has not been revealed which fight will move on to the main card as a replacement.