Holly Holm Believes Cris Cyborg Deserves Amanda Nunes Rematch

Holly Holm believes that former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg deserves a rematch against Amanda Nunes.

Nunes knocked out Cyborg in the first round in the co-headliner of UFC 232 to win the UFC women’s featherweight title. This contest went down on December 29, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Now, she’s the champ of the women’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions.

Holm is expected to face Aspen Ladd in a women’s bantamweight bout at UFC 235. While doing a recent interview, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion pitched why she thinks Cyborg should get a rematch.

“She deserves a rematch for being somebody in a dominant position like that for so long getting knocked out? Yes, they absolutely deserves a rematch,” Holm said to MMAJunkie. “That’s the way it goes. I believe she deserve the chance to go fight again. I don’t think she needs people to talk her into it. Rematches after getting knocked out, it needs to come from the fighter themselves. If Cyborg comes forward saying, ‘I want the rematch I can absolutely do.’ Yes, I think Amanda should honor that.”

Next Fight

Holm understands that her fight at UFC 235 is a dangerous fight that she can’t take lightly and doesn’t have that mindset. With her goal of getting back to the title, she must get past Ladd to continue her hopes for a title fight.



“She is young and she is undefeated and there’s a reason why she is undefeated and it’s because she’s tough, and she believes in herself,” Holm said. “She’s gone in, had some fights in the UFC as a young fighter and handled that pressure very well. She embraces it and it doesn’t break her. She’s up and coming. It’s not like Ladd has fought nobodies. But she still hasn’t fought me. It’s going to be a different fight than what she’s faced before, but I am very aware of her strengths and I am very aware that she’s a game opponent and I do not overlook her at all.”

