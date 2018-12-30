HIGHLIGHTS: Uriah Hall Flattens Bevon Lewis

UFC 232 got off to a fast start as the early prelims proved to be very entertaining. Capped off by Uriah Hall’s brutal KO of Bevon Lewis.

The up and down Hall found his grove midway through the second round. He then found a home for a perfectly placed right hand that sent Lewis to the canvas.

Watch Hall give Lewis his first professional loss below. (courtesy of @TheUFConESPN)

Hall (14-9) is slowly developing a repuation as a come from behind fighter. He has always had a killer finishing instinct, however, consistancy has been his major flaw.

This is a huge win for Hall, who can now enter 2019 on a high note.