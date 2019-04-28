Highlights: Takashi Sato Destroys Ben Saunders With Vicious Hellbows

UFC newcomer Takashi Sato took on longtime veteran Ben Saunders in the featured preliminary card bout of tonight’s (Sat., April 27, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 8 from the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

In the end, it was a wildly successful UFC debut where Sato secured a huge win. However, it wasn’t without some adversity when Saunders wobbled him early with a right hook:

Sato soon found his groove in the second round, however. He dropped Saunders with a perfect straight left hand down the middle:

Sato then swarmed Saunders with a vicious barrage of elbows, cutting him open wide to earn a brutal stoppage where ‘Killa B’ was badly out of sorts.

Watch it courtesy of the UFC here: